Vehicle stolen in Lac La Belle, sheriff’s office searching for suspect
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAC LA BELLE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a vehicle on Wednesday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, at approximately 8:10 a.m., a black 2015 Nissan Pathfinder was stolen from Superior Street in Lac La Belle.
The vehicle has the Michigan Registration of DQW0736.
Investigators are looking for a 34-year-old white male who is 5′9 and 165 lbs. with shoulder-length hair.
Please contact the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office at (906) 337-0523.
