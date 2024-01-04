Vehicle stolen in Lac La Belle, sheriff’s office searching for suspect

LAC LA BELLE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a vehicle on Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, at approximately 8:10 a.m., a black 2015 Nissan Pathfinder was stolen from Superior Street in Lac La Belle.

The vehicle has the Michigan Registration of DQW0736.

Investigators are looking for a 34-year-old white male who is 5′9 and 165 lbs. with shoulder-length hair.

Please contact the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office at (906) 337-0523.

