Upper Michigan Today dives into the benefits of the Wim Hof Method and cold-water immersion
Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon take a guided polar plunge.
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - People have been submersing themselves in cold water for thousands of years, but only recently have the benefits of doing so been studied.
Wim Hof, a Dutch extreme athlete, popularized a method of cold plunging that combines a growth mindset, breathing techniques, and cold-water submersion, aptly named the Wim Hof Method.
Upper Michigan Today took its show to Shady Grove Farm, a popular site for Wim Hof Method workshops, to learn more about the perks and physiological response of this technique.
Tim Mann, founder of Train the Brain LLC and Certified Wim Hof Method Instructor, joins Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon to share his experience with cold-water immersion.
Mann says there are psychological and physiological benefits to controlled cold-water submersion.
Mann leads Wim Hof Method workshops throughout Michigan.
They last for five hours, although the cold-water submersion only lasts for two minutes.
Much of that time is spent explaining the science behind the method and leading breathing techniques, which he says will help your body remain calm when you take a polar plunge.
Mann leads Elizabeth and Tia through breathing techniques...
...before they finally brave the 32-degree water of Johnson Lake.
And finally, the three warm up by a fire while recapping their experience in the cold.
Mann says if you’re considering cold-water immersion, start gradually with cold showers and never head into a large body of water alone.
You can learn more about Tim Mann, Train the Brain LLC, and upcoming Wim Hof Method workshops at trainthebrainllc.com.
