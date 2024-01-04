Two more marijuana dispensaries to open in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - For Delta County community members who have been wondering what’s going on with the old Hudson’s Restaurant building in Escanaba, it is going to be one of two marijuana dispensaries opening in 2024.

Wacky Jackz and The Fire Station are both moving into the area.

The Fire Station will be moving into the former Hudson’s building, which is just down the street from one of the already open businesses, Nirvana Center.

The company said it anticipates construction of this facility in fiscal year 2024.

The Wacky Jackz site under construction on HWY 2 just before entering Escanaba will be the second location for the company. A company representative said they anticipate completing construction and opening the store in the spring.

Besides Nirvana Center, Elevated Exotics and Lume also have open dispensaries in Escanaba. Lume is on Willow Creek Road and Elevated Exotics is downtown on the corner of 10th and Ludington.

