Sunny breaks early Friday before next round of snow

Occasionally moderate lake effect snow for eastern spots on this slippery midweek in Upper Michigan -- before snow dwindles Thursday as high pressure returns to the U.P. Light to moderate snow chances return towards the weekend as a series of systems approach from the Canadian Prairies and Northern Plains.

Later next week, a strong Central Plains system threatens to bring moderate to heavy snow, gale-force wind gusts to the region starting Tuesday.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with light snow/flurries, tapering off but lingering in areas of the Copper Country through morning; southwest winds gusting 20 mph

>Lows: 10s/20

Friday: Partly sunny early then turning mostly cloudy in the afternoon with snow showers, becoming widespread late; west through northwest winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: 30

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow, fewer towards evening

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow moving in late

>Highs: 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow; breezy

>Highs: 30

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow; windy

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered moderate to heavy snow; windy

>Highs: 20s

