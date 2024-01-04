Sunny breaks early Friday before next round of snow
Light to moderate snow to spread across Upper Michigan Friday night through Saturday.
Occasionally moderate lake effect snow for eastern spots on this slippery midweek in Upper Michigan -- before snow dwindles Thursday as high pressure returns to the U.P. Light to moderate snow chances return towards the weekend as a series of systems approach from the Canadian Prairies and Northern Plains.
Later next week, a strong Central Plains system threatens to bring moderate to heavy snow, gale-force wind gusts to the region starting Tuesday.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with light snow/flurries, tapering off but lingering in areas of the Copper Country through morning; southwest winds gusting 20 mph
>Lows: 10s/20
Friday: Partly sunny early then turning mostly cloudy in the afternoon with snow showers, becoming widespread late; west through northwest winds gusting 20 mph
>Highs: 30
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow
>Highs: 30s
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow, fewer towards evening
>Highs: 30s
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow moving in late
>Highs: 30
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow; breezy
>Highs: 30
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow; windy
>Highs: 20s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered moderate to heavy snow; windy
>Highs: 20s
