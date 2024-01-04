Start the Cycle holds first practice of the season

Start the Cycle practices for the 2024 Polar Roll
Start the Cycle practices for the 2024 Polar Roll
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County kids are dusting off their winter fat tire bikes.

Start the Cycle held its first winter practice on Thursday. Kids from all over Marquette County gathered at the Forestville Trailhead in Marquette to get fitted for boots, gloves and bikes. Mentors also gave kids pointers about the differences between fat tire biking and mountain biking before starting preparations for the 2024 Polar Roll.

Organizers say Start the Cycle can teach kids to love U.P. winters.

“I think having a winter sport in the U.P. is really important because we have long winters,” Start the Cycle volunteer Executive Director Laura MacDonald said. “We’re having a little break from the weather this year, but most years it gets pretty long. Having something you can get out and do and understanding that snow is really our friend [is important].”

Practices will continue every Thursday until the Polar Roll on Feb. 17. Kids can also apply for Start the Cycle’s summer season here.

