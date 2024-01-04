Some Delta County snow removal businesses say ‘no snow, no problem’

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Several snow removal businesses in Delta County have plenty of work, even though the U.P. hasn’t had a lot of snow this winter.

“Right now, it’s just our summer season, fall season kind of continuing,” Brunette & Son co-owner Tabitha Brunette said.

Brunette said clients are doing projects they normally wouldn’t start until spring. That means the company is still hauling sand, it’s just not the kind of sand they typically use on icy roads.

“We’ve had a couple people call and say, ‘we’ve had some building projects, can you still [help]?’, so we’ve been hauling sand to those projects,” Brunette said.

The sand, according to Brunette, can be used as filler in excavation projects and other improvement projects. Both of Brunette’s clients are preparing the ground where they will put in barns come spring.

Sam Hewitt is the president of 3 Brothers Lawn & Snow. He said they always have a plan in advance to shift gears from snow removal to other type of work if a U.P. winter doesn’t arrive on schedule.

“Because of where we’re located in the U.P., the Great Lakes in general, we really cannot count on the Farmer’s Almanac or anybody’s guess of what it’s going to be like,” Hewitt said. “We kind of count on it not snowing all winter, just in case.”

Hewitt said his company is keeping busy doing cleanups.

“Leaves, debris, anything that blows in,” Hewitt said. “In the late fall, some of the oaks continue to let go and all the way through winter. With the little windstorms we’ll have, we’ll get branches in yards stuff like that.”

Hewitt said regular yard cleanups reduce the risk of snow mold.

“If you have leaves that pile up again, you’re going to have snow mold,” he said. “In the spring, you’re not going to have grass growing in those areas from big piles of leaves.”

Both Hewitt and Brunette said they’re keeping all their employees working and have no plans to change.

“We never lay off. We’ve laid off, I think, one year, and that was the year we literally had no snow, and it was just a type of a bad year like that,” Brunette said. “Otherwise, we keep all of our employees employed full time throughout the year.”

When significant snow is in the forecast, Brunette said she sets her alarm and checks the weather multiple times a night so they can be out sanding as soon as the first snowflake hits the ground.

Copyright 2024 WLUC. All rights reserved.