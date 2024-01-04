Plan how to cast your ballot in the Feb. 27 presidential primary

Early voting runs Saturday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, Feb. 25.
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year, voters can submit their vote in many different ways across the U.P.

Marquette City Clerk Kyle Whitney said after the passing of Proposal 2 in 2022, how people vote has seen some changes.

“It implemented early voting. it implemented a permanent ballot list for absentee voters. So, absentee voters can now tell us they want a ballot for every election moving forward and we will just send them a ballot. They won’t have to fill out an application they don’t have to touch base,” said Whitney.

Unique to the presidential primary, Whitney reminds permanent absentee voters that they will receive their mail-in ballot after filling out a form sent to them choosing which party ballot they wish to vote on.

“You’ll actually be able to go in for nine days ahead of the election and cast an early ballot in our early voting site. Additionally, voters for the February presidential primary are going to have to tell us what party they want a ballot in,” said Whitney.

Whitney encourages voters to check online through the state’s website to find out where they can vote.

“Now, we don’t really have as many people that are not registered, but what we see now is people who know they are registered and might not know where they are registered. If you can find out ahead of time, look up your registration address. If you know you are going to want to vote in Marquette check that ahead of time.”

Early voting runs Saturday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, Feb. 25. Absentee voters must have submitted ballots by 8 p.m. on the 27 when polls close.

