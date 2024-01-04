NMU’S Library renovations at Harden Hall have begun

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University is currently in the process of renovating one of its buildings.

Last week, the NMU Board of Trustees approved the renovation in Harden Hall. The school’s Dean of Library and Instructional Support Leslie Warren said the temporary library will be in in Gries Hall, which is connected to the Northern Center. She also said if students need to use books there is a new procedure.

“They can ask us for the book, and they can submit their request electronically or by phone or at our desk in Gries Hall and then we will get those books for them and if they talk to a librarian if they want to use VR or if they need a study room. That will be in Gries Hall,” Warren said.

She also said renovations will include adding resources like the Writing Center to Harden Hall. School staff said this project will take about two years to complete.

Copyright 2024 WLUC. All rights reserved.