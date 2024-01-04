New beginnings for Rare Earth Goods & Cafe following new ownership

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Rare Earth Goods & Cafe has been a staple in the Ishpeming community for twelve years. Now, after twelve years of operation, the shop is officially under new ownership.

Pamela Perkins founded the business with the vision of having her own co-op and art gallery that provided local artists with an affordable way to display their work. Since then, the store has seen substantial growth, including the addition of a cafe. However, after over a decade of ownership, Perkins decided it was time to pass the torch.

Esther Ruggles, the shop’s current owner, was inspired to take the helm of the business after she participated in “The Blox”, a reality competition show for aspiring entrepreneurs. She credits the show’s uplifting community and her foster parents for leading her to where she is now. Ruggles intends to continue Perkins’ vision of supporting local artists by displaying their work. Artists receive 70% commission back from all purchases.

One recent change Ruggles brought was the addition of “Restorative Body Works”, an in-store massage therapy space. Ruggles, a medical massage therapist, says she wants to provide the community with a more natural method of relieving pain and stress without the use of addictive pharmaceuticals.

The cafe is also one year into new ownership. Dylan Larson, who became the cafe’s owner early last year, began working at the establishment through an internship during his senior year of high school, and credits Perkins for giving him valuable culinary experience. After six months of employment, Larson became the cafe’s head chef, before becoming its owner at eighteen years old. In addition to keeping the cafe’s tradition of cooking with fresh and local ingredients, Larson has introduced vegan options and catering services.

Perkins says she has confidence that Ruggles and Larson will maintain the shop’s unique charm while introducing new ideas. Perkins encourages the community to support the shop’s new owners.

Rare Earth Goods & Cafe is located at 200 E Division Street in Ishpeming. You can visit the shop from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. from Monday through Thursday or until 5:00 p.m. from Friday through Sunday. The cafe is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. every day.

To learn more about Rare Earth Goods & Cafe, click here.

Copyright 2024 WLUC. All rights reserved.