Marquette County Road Commission adapts to lack of snow

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The National Weather Service is reporting Negaunee Township ended the month of December 30 inches below the average snowfall amount.

The Marquette County Road Commission hired 19 temporary seasonal employees to help with snow removal. This year though, they’ve been able to focus on projects scheduled for the spring and summer.

“The weather has been warm enough and there isn’t any frost in the ground, so we’re able to work on some bridge projects on Harlow Lake Road, guardrails on Fly Ash Road, also known as County Road HX. We’re doing state guardrail maintenance. Also, we’re doing mechanical brushing with boom mowers,” said Ross Olsen, Marquette County Road Commission director of operations and maintenance.

Additionally, the commission is saving money on salt, sand and fuel.

“It helps a little bit with the salt and sand usage. Our fuel bill is down obviously, we’re not burning a lot of fuel, and we’re contracted for the state, so we’re not really doing a lot of work for them either,” Olsen added.

Olsen says using those seasonal employees to get ahead on projects will help once winter is over.

“We’ll have some right of ways cleared that we wouldn’t get to until June or July. It’s great to do the mechanical brushing this time of year. There are no leaves in the trees to hide the rocks, so it may not make sense if you see a mower out there mowing, but there’s a reason for it,” Olsen said.

Olsen also says while they’re getting ahead on spring and summer projects, they’re ready to transition to snow removal now.

“Our guardrail repair crew is in snow removal equipment today. There isn’t a lot of snow but there’s enough to keep everybody busy. We’re ready for it,” Olsen said.

Forecasters are calling for more snow in the month of January.

