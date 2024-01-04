Marquette County Board elects Chair, Vice Chair

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board elected its Chair and Vice Chair at Wednesday night’s organizational meeting.

Joe Derocha was re-elected as the Board Chair and Bill Nordeen was re-elected as Vice Chair.

The board also adopted changes to the Rules of Order, including shortening the second public comment section from five minutes to three.

“We always want to try to run an efficient meeting. We need to be respectful of the public’s time and we also want to be able to hear the issues that we’re faced with. The County Board has a fiduciary duty to the taxpayers, and we need to address those items as we have a full agenda,” Derocha said.

The Board also adopted its 2024 meeting schedule.

