Marquette business reacts to state minimum wage increase

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Marquette restaurant owner said, even with the state’s minimum wage increase, his business will see no changes.

To begin the new year, the state of Michigan raised its minimum hourly pay by 23 cents. Owner Bryan French said the minimum wage pay increase has had no effect on his business. French said all his employees make above minimum wage.

“It’s because of the inability to find a lot of workers because the workforce is down and so demand is up and we pay a bit more to find quality workers,” French said.

Two days ago, the state minimum hourly wage increased from $10.10 to $10.23 with the minor workers’ wage increased to $8.78 per hour. French said if his restaurant paid just minimum wage, he wouldn’t have many employees.

“All these businesses, very few, you might have a select handful that are paying minimum wage but most of these businesses are not. I could bet that at least 80% or more pay above minimum wage,” French said.

Server and Assistant Manager Taylor Mitchell said even the teenage staff makes a few dollars above minimum wage. She said at Third Coast it’s very easy to work your way up, no matter where you start.

“So, we give everyone an equal opportunity to work towards those goals and get a larger raise, but starting at that baseline I feel like, for them, it’s going to be more of a goal to do a better job in the work environment,” Mitchell said.

The state’s tipped employee hourly pay rate increased to $3.93.

