Marquette business reacts to state minimum wage increase

Third Coast Pizzeria owner said even with the state’s minimum wage increase, his business will...
Third Coast Pizzeria owner said even with the state’s minimum wage increase, his business will see no changes(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Marquette restaurant owner said, even with the state’s minimum wage increase, his business will see no changes.

To begin the new year, the state of Michigan raised its minimum hourly pay by 23 cents. Owner Bryan French said the minimum wage pay increase has had no effect on his business. French said all his employees make above minimum wage.

“It’s because of the inability to find a lot of workers because the workforce is down and so demand is up and we pay a bit more to find quality workers,” French said.

Two days ago, the state minimum hourly wage increased from $10.10 to $10.23 with the minor workers’ wage increased to $8.78 per hour. French said if his restaurant paid just minimum wage, he wouldn’t have many employees.

“All these businesses, very few, you might have a select handful that are paying minimum wage but most of these businesses are not. I could bet that at least 80% or more pay above minimum wage,” French said.

Server and Assistant Manager Taylor Mitchell said even the teenage staff makes a few dollars above minimum wage. She said at Third Coast it’s very easy to work your way up, no matter where you start.

“So, we give everyone an equal opportunity to work towards those goals and get a larger raise, but starting at that baseline I feel like, for them, it’s going to be more of a goal to do a better job in the work environment,” Mitchell said.

The state’s tipped employee hourly pay rate increased to $3.93.

Copyright 2024 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image from video shows the remains of a house scattered after an explosion in Northfield...
Michigan Tech student killed in Lower Michigan house explosion
generic fire
No one hurt in downtown Marquette portable sauna fire
Michigan State Capitol building
Michigan State Capitol closed ‘out of an abundance of caution’ due to bomb threat
The M inside the Marquette Senior High School
Update: MAPS Superintendent releases statement on possible embezzlement at MSHS
The jackpot was initially estimated to be $810 million, but Powerball says ticket sales pushed...
Lucky winner snags $842.4 million Powerball jackpot in 1st drawing of 2024

Latest News

There is also a Teen Artist Exploration program available for younger applicants.
Applications now open for Isle Royale National Park Artists-in-Residence program
Kennel space at the Menominee Animal Shelter has reached full capacity.
UP animal shelters see surge in pet surrenders
Dr. Klemme says do not cope with other substances and for those going to a party or social...
Dry January encourages sober start to the year
The City of Marquette’s Parks and Recreation department says Tourist Park usually fills up...
Tourist Park camping reservations open
Several snow removal businesses in Delta County have plenty of work, even though the U.P....
Some Delta County snow removal businesses say ‘no snow, no problem’