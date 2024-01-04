Light lake effect Thursday morning with more snow this weekend

Lake effect snow will affect those in the eastern and northern counties Thursday morning and will taper off throughout the day. Conditions remain mostly cloudy Friday morning with some light snow in the western coast of Lake Superior. Our next big chances of snow will be this weekend on Saturday with moderate bands of snow. Snow chances do dwindle though late Sunday with temperatures this week in the 30s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy; light lake effect snow along NW wind belts and tapers off throughout the day

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Friday: Partly cloudy; snow chances in the west in the morning and more snow late at night

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies; light to moderate bands of snow throughout the day

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy; lingering snow chances but diminishes

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Monday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy; mostly calm but snow chances occur late

>Highs: 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; another round of light to moderate snow showers

>Highs: 30

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; scattered snow showers possible

>Highs: 20s

