Light lake effect Thursday morning with more snow this weekend

Snowfall amounts will range from 2-5 inches in the west and east
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake effect snow will affect those in the eastern and northern counties Thursday morning and will taper off throughout the day. Conditions remain mostly cloudy Friday morning with some light snow in the western coast of Lake Superior. Our next big chances of snow will be this weekend on Saturday with moderate bands of snow. Snow chances do dwindle though late Sunday with temperatures this week in the 30s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy; light lake effect snow along NW wind belts and tapers off throughout the day

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Friday: Partly cloudy; snow chances in the west in the morning and more snow late at night

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies; light to moderate bands of snow throughout the day

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy; lingering snow chances but diminishes

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Monday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy; mostly calm but snow chances occur late

>Highs: 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; another round of light to moderate snow showers

>Highs: 30

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; scattered snow showers possible

>Highs: 20s

Copyright 2024 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image from video shows the remains of a house scattered after an explosion in Northfield...
Michigan Tech student killed in Lower Michigan house explosion
Michigan State Capitol building
Michigan State Capitol closed ‘out of an abundance of caution’ due to bomb threat
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the E. coli contamination was discovered via routine...
Thousands of pounds of ground beef recalled over E. coli risk
Delta County board of commissioners re-elected chair David Moyle and vice chair Robert Barron...
Delta County Board re-elects chair and vice-chair
File Photo: Crews assessing damage caused by spring flooding
FEMA denies appeal for flood relief funding in UP

Latest News

Lake effect snow this morning with more this weekend
Lake effect snow this morning with more this weekend
Snow to taper off west to east Thursday -- sunny breaks before next round this weekend.
Moderate snowfall possible east before lake effect dwindles Thursday
Snow to taper off west to east Thursday -- sunny breaks before next round this weekend.
Moderate snowfall possible east before lake effect dwindles Thursday
snow
Light to moderate snow for some