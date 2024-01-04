Keweenaw Land Trust invites community for weekend hike at Hungarian Falls

Attendees will learn about the ecology, geology and history of the falls
Attendees will learn about the ecology, geology and history of the falls(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUBBELL, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Land Trust is inviting community members to hike Hungarian Falls in Hubbell this Saturday.

This guided hike will have members of the Trust teaching hikers about the ecology, geology and history of the falls. This includes the Keweenaw Fault, located in the upper reaches of the falls.

The Trust encourages those interested to bring warm boots and snowshoes, depending on the weather, and warm drinks.

People are also asked to pre-register with the Trust in case of cancellation.

“Lots of us are familiar with Hungarian Falls in the summer,” Keweenaw Land Trust Board President Nancy Langston said. “It’s a beautiful place in the summer to hike, to swim, to look at birds, but what many of us don’t realize is our waterfalls are spectacular in the winter.”

To reach the entrance to the falls, turn onto 6th Street in Hubbell and go up Golf Course Road. The hike will run from 2 to 4 p.m.

According to Langston, this hike is part of an effort to hold two outdoor community events monthly.

“To explore, to get outside and play in our wonderful lands of the Keweenaw,” Langston continued. “On Friday, January 26, at 7 p.m., during the full moon, there will be a full moon snowshoe at Point Mills.”

Langston says the Trust hopes to encourage more and more people to check out a place they may not have seen before.

Copyright 2024 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic fire
No one hurt in downtown Marquette portable sauna fire
The M inside the Marquette Senior High School
Update: MAPS Superintendent releases statement on possible embezzlement at MSHS
The jackpot was initially estimated to be $810 million, but Powerball says ticket sales pushed...
Lucky winner snags $842.4 million Powerball jackpot in 1st drawing of 2024
LSSU Banished Words Poster 2024
LSSU releases ‘banished words’ list in 2024
Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog race canceled due to lack of snow

Latest News

Lemmer Elementary School teacher and 2023 Michigan State Teacher of the Year Nanette Hanson...
UP teacher to be recognized as 2023 Michigan Teacher of the Year at college football playoff national championship game
The staff of the YMCA of Marquette County says they typically see an increase in memberships...
YMCA personal trainer shares tips to keep up with New Year’s resolutions
The device converts carbon dioxide into pure oxygen. That means astronauts can one day use the...
MTU alum’s invention recognized as one of the best of 2023
School is back in session for school districts like the Gwinn Area Community Schools and...
Marquette County school districts set goals for new semester
Marquette Mountain plans to open this Saturday at 10 a.m. To celebrate, it’s throwing a Banish...
Marquette Mountain to re-open for season