Keweenaw Land Trust invites community for weekend hike at Hungarian Falls

HUBBELL, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Land Trust is inviting community members to hike Hungarian Falls in Hubbell this Saturday.

This guided hike will have members of the Trust teaching hikers about the ecology, geology and history of the falls. This includes the Keweenaw Fault, located in the upper reaches of the falls.

The Trust encourages those interested to bring warm boots and snowshoes, depending on the weather, and warm drinks.

People are also asked to pre-register with the Trust in case of cancellation.

“Lots of us are familiar with Hungarian Falls in the summer,” Keweenaw Land Trust Board President Nancy Langston said. “It’s a beautiful place in the summer to hike, to swim, to look at birds, but what many of us don’t realize is our waterfalls are spectacular in the winter.”

To reach the entrance to the falls, turn onto 6th Street in Hubbell and go up Golf Course Road. The hike will run from 2 to 4 p.m.

According to Langston, this hike is part of an effort to hold two outdoor community events monthly.

“To explore, to get outside and play in our wonderful lands of the Keweenaw,” Langston continued. “On Friday, January 26, at 7 p.m., during the full moon, there will be a full moon snowshoe at Point Mills.”

Langston says the Trust hopes to encourage more and more people to check out a place they may not have seen before.

Copyright 2024 WLUC. All rights reserved.