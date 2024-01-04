Ishpeming competes in 3rd Annual Blood Battle

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The pressure is mounting for the Annual Blood Battle between the Ishpeming and Negaunee schools.

On Thursday, Ishpeming took its turn to try to out-donate Negaunee. So far, the two towns are tied at one win each, so this is the deciding year.

The winner gets to keep the sought-after trophy until the next battle.

Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini said his military background and the need for blood in the community inspired this friendly competition.

“It was all over the radio that we were having these shortages, and I couldn’t believe that there was such a shortage in this town,” said Cugini. “Yoopers are so giving of everything, why wouldn’t they be giving of their blood too? I called the Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron and I said, ‘Hey, I’ve got a challenge for you, and I bet I can do better than you.’”

Now the students at both schools have accepted the challenge and have made it their goal to donate the most blood to win and to save lives.

Payton Manninen, Ishpeming National Honor Society president, said there are people in her life who need blood.

“It just opened my eyes to how many people in the community need blood, and it’s just important to me to be able to give back and save lives,” said Manninen.

Kadie Aaukola, an Ishpeming National Honor Society member, said turning it into a competition makes more people want to donate.

“I know that everybody has a competitive side to them and Ishpeming and Negaunee, like, sports and everything we’ve always been super competitive, and I think it’ll help bring more people out, especially students,” said Aaukola.

Cugini said it’s all about donating.

“It’s all really in the spirit of giving and saving lives through blood donation,” said Cugini.

Aaukola said not to be nervous if you’ve never donated before because it’s super easy, super quick and you get free snacks.

They don’t know which school has won yet, but the Ishpeming students have high hopes that this is their year.

All donations go to the U.P. Regional Blood Center.

