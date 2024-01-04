Ishpeming competes in 3rd Annual Blood Battle

The two towns are tied at one-to-one, so this is the deciding year.
The two towns are tied at one-to-one, so this is the deciding year.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The pressure is mounting for the Annual Blood Battle between the Ishpeming and Negaunee schools.

On Thursday, Ishpeming took its turn to try to out-donate Negaunee. So far, the two towns are tied at one win each, so this is the deciding year.

The winner gets to keep the sought-after trophy until the next battle.

Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini said his military background and the need for blood in the community inspired this friendly competition.

“It was all over the radio that we were having these shortages, and I couldn’t believe that there was such a shortage in this town,” said Cugini. “Yoopers are so giving of everything, why wouldn’t they be giving of their blood too? I called the Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron and I said, ‘Hey, I’ve got a challenge for you, and I bet I can do better than you.’”

Now the students at both schools have accepted the challenge and have made it their goal to donate the most blood to win and to save lives.

Payton Manninen, Ishpeming National Honor Society president, said there are people in her life who need blood.

“It just opened my eyes to how many people in the community need blood, and it’s just important to me to be able to give back and save lives,” said Manninen.

Kadie Aaukola, an Ishpeming National Honor Society member, said turning it into a competition makes more people want to donate.

“I know that everybody has a competitive side to them and Ishpeming and Negaunee, like, sports and everything we’ve always been super competitive, and I think it’ll help bring more people out, especially students,” said Aaukola.

Cugini said it’s all about donating.

“It’s all really in the spirit of giving and saving lives through blood donation,” said Cugini.

Aaukola said not to be nervous if you’ve never donated before because it’s super easy, super quick and you get free snacks.

They don’t know which school has won yet, but the Ishpeming students have high hopes that this is their year.

All donations go to the U.P. Regional Blood Center.

Copyright 2024 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image from video shows the remains of a house scattered after an explosion in Northfield...
Michigan Tech student killed in Lower Michigan house explosion
Michigan State Capitol building
Michigan State Capitol closed ‘out of an abundance of caution’ due to bomb threat
Third Coast Pizzeria owner said even with the state’s minimum wage increase, his business will...
Marquette business reacts to state minimum wage increase
File Photo: Crews assessing damage caused by spring flooding
FEMA denies appeal for flood relief funding in UP
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the E. coli contamination was discovered via routine...
Thousands of pounds of ground beef recalled over E. coli risk

Latest News

Instructors request you get permission from your doctor to join.
Anytime Fitness of Ishpeming to offer group prenatal, postpartum training sessions
Portion of the City of Negaunee's Old Towne area that could be rezoned.
City of Negaunee to hold public hearing to discuss rezoning portion of Old Towne
Attendees will learn about the ecology, geology and history of the falls.
Keweenaw Land Trust invites community for weekend hike at Hungarian Falls
The Marquette County Board re-elected Joe Derocha as Board Chair and Bill Nordeen as Vice...
Marquette County Board elects Chair, Vice Chair