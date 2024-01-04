How to set a smart New Year’s Resolution and stick to it

Upper Michigan Today chats with experts in finance, physical fitness, and mental health about ways to stick to your New Year’s Resolutions.
Scott Sampeer, Sarah Santiago, and Travis Alexander join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson...
Scott Sampeer, Sarah Santiago, and Travis Alexander join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Being the first week of January, many people have New Year’s Resolutions on their minds.

New Year’s Resolutions and goals often pertain to personal health, but being common doesn’t make them easy.

Experts in mental health, finance, and physical fitness stopped by Upper Michigan Today to share practical tips for setting smart resolutions and sticking to them.

But first, Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson ring in the new year by taking a look around Rare Earth Goods following its new ownership.

Upper Michigan Today shares stories of the day.

Now... back to New Year’s Resolutions.

Sarah Santiago of Bloom Mental Health says the first step to setting a realistic goal is to use the acronym SMART.

That stands for specific, measurable, achievable, realistic, and time-bound.

If your goal doesn’t check all of the boxes, it might be a sign that you need to reassess it.

She adds that it’s important to know the “why” of your goal.

Upper Michigan Today chats with experts in finance, physical fitness, and mental health about ways to stick to your New Year's Resolutions.

Certified Financial Planner Scott Sampeer dropped in to share money moves you should make in January to set yourself up for success throughout the year.

With the rising costs of living, having a budget and sticking to it can be crucial.

He adds that you should include a savings deposit as part of your budget to build up three to six months of living expenses.

Upper Michigan Today chats with experts in finance, physical fitness, and mental health about ways to stick to your New Year's Resolutions.

Personal Trainer Travis Alexander says physical fitness is different for everyone and that it’s important to listen to your own body for what it needs or doesn’t need, and to consult an expert if you need help figuring out what’s right for you.

He adds that you should aim to move your body daily, even if it’s as simple as a short walk around the block.

Upper Michigan Today chats with experts in finance, physical fitness, and mental health about ways to stick to your New Year's Resolutions.

Next, all three experts weigh in on why resolutions don’t work for some.

Upper Michigan Today chats with experts in finance, physical fitness, and mental health about ways to stick to your New Year's Resolutions.

They answer yes or no to scenarios that may or may not be conducive to a successful resolution.

Upper Michigan Today chats with experts in finance, physical fitness, and mental health about ways to stick to your New Year's Resolutions.

And finally, Travis Alexander shares simple workout moves you can do at home to kickstart your physical fitness journey.

Upper Michigan Today chats with experts in finance, physical fitness, and mental health about ways to stick to your New Year's Resolutions.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6+ app.

Copyright 2024 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image from video shows the remains of a house scattered after an explosion in Northfield...
Michigan Tech student killed in Lower Michigan house explosion
Michigan State Capitol building
Michigan State Capitol closed ‘out of an abundance of caution’ due to bomb threat
Third Coast Pizzeria owner said even with the state’s minimum wage increase, his business will...
Marquette business reacts to state minimum wage increase
File Photo: Crews assessing damage caused by spring flooding
FEMA denies appeal for flood relief funding in UP
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the E. coli contamination was discovered via routine...
Thousands of pounds of ground beef recalled over E. coli risk

Latest News

An overhead view of the Ultimate Bridal Event.
A Bride’s Choice to host ‘Ultimate Bridal Event 2024’
Police Lights Generic
Vehicle stolen in Lac La Belle, sheriff’s office searching for suspect
Elizabeth and Tia recap their experience of cold plunging at Shady Grove Farm with Certified...
Upper Michigan Today - Diving into the benefits of cold plunging at the Wim Hof Method
Elizabeth and Tia submerse themselves in 32-degree water.
Upper Michigan Today - Diving into the benefits of cold plunging at the Wim Hof Method
Upper Michigan Today is live at Shady Grove Farm to learn about the benefits of the Wim Hof...
Upper Michigan Today - Diving into the benefits of cold plunging at the Wim Hof Method