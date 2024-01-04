Hoping to drum up winter weather, Sunny 101.9 playing ‘Heikki Lunta Snow Dance Song’

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. radio station is doing what it can to try and help make it snow.

In 1970, a Hancock radio host created the “Heikki Lunta Snow Dance Song” when an annual snowmobile race in Atlantic Mine needed snow. Fifty-four years later Sunny 101.9 FM is playing the song once a day during “Mark and Walt in the Morning,” hoping to drum up some winter weather.

“David Riutta, who worked at WMPL Radio, grabbed his guitar, went into the studio and he created this goofy Heikki Lunta character and the Heikki Lunta Snow Dance Song,” said co-host Walt Lindala. “This is in 1970 and it was a direct Finnish translation of the singer Hank Snow, Heikku Lunta, he grabs his guitar and goes in the studio, and he writes this song they record it and it worked. So now we’re paying it.”

Co-host Mark Evans says he hopes the song helps U.P. businesses struggling with the lack of snow.

“It is so crucial for our local businesses,” Evans said. “I mean, you take a look at the hotel parking lots they don’t have pickup trucks with snowmobile trailers in them. It’s easy to get into our restaurants and our bars these days. They’re not as busy as they need to be. So if we can do something goofy like this, who knows, maybe it’ll help maybe not but at the very least trying to acknowledge the fact that we need to get winter cooking here pretty quick.”

Evans encourages everyone to support small businesses seeing less traffic because of the snow and to sing along when the song airs on “Mark and Walt in the Morning.”

The song will air randomly between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on weekday mornings. The two say they will stop playing the song after it is successful in bringing snow.

