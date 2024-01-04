Home Builders Association of the UP to host annual Wild Game Dinner

By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Home Builders Association of the U.P.’s Wild Game Dinner is coming back to Marquette later this month.

There will be a silent auction, gun raffles, and themed prize tables. The event is a fundraiser for the HBA’s Skilled Trades Scholarship.

Organizers say tickets are going fast, so people should get theirs before it’s too late.

“We actually have about 50 tickets left,” said Sarah Foster, Home Builders Association of the U.P. CEO. “They sell out pretty fast. It’s become an annual event for a lot of people, kind of like your other big dinners around, so now is the time to buy them before they run out.”

The Wild Game Dinner will be on Thursday, Jan. 25 at the NMU Northern Center at 6 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m.

Click here to buy tickets for $55 each.

