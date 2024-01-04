Healthcare professionals urge you to make simple New Year’s Resolution: drink more water

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you haven’t made a New Year’s Resolution or are looking for a simple health fix, healthcare professionals have just the goal for you: drink more water.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon joins Lacy Willians, FNP-BC and Julie MacDonald, PA-C of Monarch Healthcare to talk about the benefits of increasing your water intake.

Williams says that 75% of the population is chronically dehydrated, and MacDonald adds that the type of water you drink matters, too.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with healthcare professionals about a simple New Year's Resolution: drink more water.

Drinking half of your body weight in ounces of water is recommended.

If you’re 200 pounds, you should consume 100 ounces of water daily.

However, MacDonald doesn’t recommend drinking more than 48 ounces of water in an hour because it can lower your sodium levels.

She adds that if you have kidney issues, you should contact your healthcare provider about specific guidelines for your water intake.

