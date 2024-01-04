Finlandia Foundation National acquires former Finlandia University properties

Finnish American Heritage Center
Finnish American Heritage Center(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia Foundation National (FFN) announced Thursday confirmation of its purchase of two buildings that were formerly a part of Finlandia University in Hancock.

According to a press release from the organization, FFN is now the owner of the structures that house the Finnish American Heritage Center at 435 Quincy Street and the North Wind Books store at 437 Quincy Street.

FFN says the acquisition is the next step in its mission to preserve the Finnish cultural institutions that faced an uncertain future when the school announced its closure in March 2023, including the Heritage Center and bookstore, as well as the Finnish American Historical Archive, Finlandia Art Gallery, Finnish American Folk School, Price of Freedom Museum and The Finnish American Reporter.

The organization launched a $3 million campaign to preserve the entities and due to the support of donors, FFN has been able to purchase two buildings, the archival material, artwork, artifacts, inventory, and the resources related to the folk school. FFN also secured the positions of the six staff members responsible for the ongoing programs, operations, and conservation of and care for the material assets.

“With the acquisition of these cultural institutions, FFN moves into the next phase of its overall plan to make them more accessible to the general public, including the digitization of many of the archival records and creating touring exhibitions of the contents,” says FFN Executive Director Thomas Flanagan. “Additionally, the organization will create an endowment to ensure the future health of the FAHC and entities.”

Finlandia Foundation National is a nonprofit founded in Pasadena, California in 1953 to support and promote Finnish-American interests and offer related programming, scholarships and grants.

A short video about this project is available on the FFN YouTube channel. Further information is available at the FFN website.

