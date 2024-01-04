City of Negaunee to hold public hearing to discuss rezoning portion of Old Towne

Portion of the City of Negaunee's Old Towne area that could be rezoned.
Portion of the City of Negaunee's Old Towne area that could be rezoned.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Negaunee is considering rezoning part of its Old Towne area.

The area in question is five of Old Towne’s 220 acres located west of Cyr St. and north of Snow St.

The Negaunee City Council first discussed rezoning the area from a Public Area District to a Multi Family Residential District at a meeting in December. The city scheduled a public hearing on Jan. 18 for citizens to provide input on the topic.

Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron believes this is a great way to address housing issues in Negaunee.

“There’s a housing shortage in Marquette County, statewide in the State of Michigan, and nationally,” said Heffron. “This is one of our ways to address the problems. We have to have all of our tools on the table to combat the housing issue that we have. There’s a major shortage.”

The public hearing will be Thursday, Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Negaunee Senior Center. Before going, Heffron encourages citizens to check the City of Negaunee’s website or Facebook page for an FAQ sheet about the topic.

