A Bride’s Choice to host ‘Ultimate Bridal Event 2024’

An overhead view of the Ultimate Bridal Event.
An overhead view of the Ultimate Bridal Event.(WLUC News)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Bride’s Choice is putting on its eighth bridal event, but it isn’t only for those planning a wedding.

The ‘Ultimate Bridal Event 2024′ will feature more than 40 vendors of many different varieties and a fashion show.

Decorators, jewelers, caterers and other event-oriented vendors will be there to answer your questions.

Jasmine Verbrigghe, A Bride’s Choice store manager, said they will give away thousands of dollars worth of prizes during the fashion show.

Verbrigghe said this event is a great way to see what is offered in the area.

“We don’t have many opportunities like this in the U.P. This is the biggest wedding show in the U.P. We put a lot of time and effort into it and it’s a lot of fun,” said Verbrigghe.

The event is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Ojibwa Casino. The fashion show starts at 4 p.m.

There is no price to attend, but organizers encourage you to pre-register. The pre-registration is open until tomorrow at 8 p.m.

