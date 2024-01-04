Bay College to hold MIOSHA construction safety course

The Workforce Training and Business Development Center at Bay College is starting its Winter 2024 MIOSHA training schedule.
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The development center is offering MIOSHA courses for the general and construction industries. Its upcoming 10-hour construction safety class includes proper use of personal protective equipment and health hazards in certain work.

Organizers said the upcoming 10-hour construction safety class is not required, but it is recommended.

“If you’re ever audited by MIOSHA, or possibly fined for any safety violations, proving that your employees have received safety training goes a long way,” Renée Lundgren, center manager, said. “It also helps. It cuts down on a lot of your workman’s comp, which is a big deal.”

The class runs Jan. 16 and 17. Click here to learn more about the class and register.

