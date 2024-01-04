Anytime Fitness of Ishpeming to offer group prenatal, postpartum training sessions

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Anytime Fitness of Ishpeming is offering special prenatal and postpartum group training classes.

The gym says the prenatal class is safe for all trimesters and it aims to reduce pregnancy aches and pains, maintain overall fitness and boost energy.

The postpartum class improves the function of your core and pelvic floor muscles and rebuilds your strength and aerobic capacity. This is for people who are 12 weeks or more postpartum.

Sarah Metsaars, a personal trainer, business owner and the instructor of these classes, said exercise during pregnancy and postpartum has positive impacts on your body, especially when it’s constantly changing.

“You might have had a great routine before pregnancy, and then once you start you have to learn how to workout in an entirely new body that is constantly changing, and then once you’re postpartum you have to learn how to exercise in a completely different body,” said Metsaars.

Classes will start next Tuesday, and they will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m.

Classes are $15 per session, and you don’t have to be an Anytime Fitness member to attend.

Stop by Anytime Fitness of Ishpeming to sign up or email at SMetsaarsPPC@gmail.com and she will send an application.

Instructors request you get permission from your doctor to join.

