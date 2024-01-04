WATCH: AG Nessel to announce charges associated with Meijer ‘mPerks’ program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Jan. 4, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is expected to announce identity theft charges associated with Meijer’s ‘mPerks’ loyalty program.

The program offered discounts, coupons, and rewards for Meijer customers.

The charges associated with the grocery store chain are coming from the state’s Organized Retail Crime Unit. Nessel is expected to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

This is a developing story, News 10 will be there and will have an update when we find more information.

