YMCA personal trainer shares tips to keep up with New Year’s resolutions

If people start small, they can work up to a big change over time
If people start small, they can work up to a big change over time
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As people make New Year’s resolutions to get fit, the YMCA of Marquette County staff share some tips to keep motivated.

The staff of the YMCA of Marquette County says they typically see an increase in memberships around New Year, but the gym gets less busy as the month goes on.

Brett Conklin, YMCA personal trainer, said upping people’s fitness increases their ability to help themselves and those around them.

“If I have improved health and fitness, I’m better able to serve those people around me. Whether that be your family or your neighbors or in your churches or your business or workplace or whatever that might be,” Conklin said.

Conklin said it helps if people start small and work up to their big goals.

“You might have a long-term goal but start with those little goals of showing up or doing something every day, or if it’s something with eating, making small improvements with your nutrition,” Conklin said. “So, start small to end up with big improvements or big changes in behaviors over time.”

Conklin said the YMCA is a community, so people can connect with others while getting a workout in.

