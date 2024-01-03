Voting closes Friday for CopperDog 150 Featured Artist Program poster contest

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The CopperDog 150 Featured Artist Program is on its final round of voting.

The Featured Artist Program asks Houghton and Keweenaw County High School students to submit poster designs for the 2024 Copper Dog sled dog races.

There were 73 artist submissions this year. The CopperDog Board narrowed it down to five contenders after two rounds.

Kelly Probst, CopperDog race director, said the CopperDog Board is now asking the public to vote for their favorite.

“This is a race for the people, the community, and having the community have a vote on that is really actually blown up,” said Probst. “On our end, we’re so surprised on how much participation we’ve gotten.”

The winning poster will be given a certificate, a formal letter for their portfolio, CopperDog swag and they’ll get to stand at the starting line for the races.

Those interested can vote for their favorite design on the CopperDog Facebook page until Friday at noon.

