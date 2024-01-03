UPPCO urges caution around hydroelectric reservoirs

UPPCO Logo
UPPCO Logo(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As winter settles in across the region, Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO) will begin lowering water levels at its hydroelectric reservoirs to prepare for melting snow and precipitation during the spring of 2024.

UPPCO’s hydroelectric project licenses are issued by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and require these water level changes. The Silver Lake, Hoist, Victoria Dam, Bond Falls and Lake Gogebic reservoirs will be lowered during January.

The Prickett Dam reservoir levels will be lowered starting in February. These changing reservoir levels may produce unsafe or unstable ice conditions.

“Water level changes can lead to unsafe ice conditions due to the formation of an air gap beneath the ice,” Brett French, UPPCO Vice President of Business Development and Communications, said in a press release. “Increased water flowing through the rivers may also cause the ice to deteriorate, creating unsafe ice conditions to develop. We are asking everyone to exercise caution around the hydroelectric reservoirs and nearby rivers, lakes and streams during the lowering periods.”

UPPCO’s hydroelectric reservoirs are expected to begin returning to their normal water levels during April, depending on the rate of snow melt and the onset of spring

