UP teacher to be recognized as 2023 Michigan Teacher of the Year at college football playoff national championship game

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba teacher will be recognized when the Michigan Wolverines play for a national football championship.

Lemmer Elementary School teacher and 2023 Michigan State Teacher of the Year Nanette Hanson will be joining the University of Michigan Wolverines in Houston on Monday. This recognition is a part of the College Football Playoff Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers program.

Hanson has been teaching in Escanaba for 19 years and her work in the classroom will be spotlighted during the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

College Football Playoff Foundation Executive Director Britton Banowsky said Hanson will be joining Teachers of the Year from all 50 states.

“To go onto the field before the game and be recognized basically sends a signal, a symbolic message, that college football cares,” Banowsky said. “When the fans see that, they realize that teachers are important, and when other teachers see that, they feel reaffirmed.”

Banowsky explained the program is celebrating 10 years of operation. He said the program has impacted nearly 500,000 teachers and programs like this are great for current teachers and those looking to become one.

“We need that national coverage for people out there who would make amazing teachers to know that it is a respected profession,” Hanson said. “That they can make a difference and they can be impactful to young kids everywhere.”

Hanson also said she looks forward to supporting the Wolverines in person.

