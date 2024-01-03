UP animal shelters see surge in pet surrenders

Kennel space at the Menominee Animal Shelter has reached full capacity
By Blake Rierson
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kennel space at the Menominee Animal Shelter has reached full capacity.

The shelter, which covers both Menominee and Marinette County, plans to expand sometime this spring.

In the meantime, Operations Manager Melissa Ruid says the shelter is operating on a waitlist for dogs until they get more space.

“We operate on a waitlist and that waitlist is triaged,” said Ruid. “First, we take in strays, and then we take in owner surrender depending on the circumstance of why. So, if the landlord wants the animal out of the home, we are going to try our best to get that animal in faster because that’s what we are here for.”

Ruid says residents looking to rehome their dogs can use online services to find an adopter.

“There’s a website, it’s ‘rehome.adoptapet.com,’” said Ruid. “That gives you the ability to set a profile up for the animal you’re trying to rehome, and then you get to interview potential adopters.”

To encourage adoptions at the Menominee shelter, some dogs’ adoptions are sponsored. That means they can be picked up for free with an adoption application. Other dogs’ adoption fees are reduced to just the price of a microchip, which is $35.

The Almost Home Animal Shelter in Dickinson County faces similar challenges with the cat population. Shelter Manager Diane Luczak says claiming a lost cat can help shelters stay functional.

“Out of a hundred cats, I would say probably 3 to 4% get reclaimed by their owners,” Luczak. “And that really is what keeps the shelters filled, it’s the stray cats that are unclaimed.”

Dogs with reduced or no adoption fees can be found on the Menominee Animal Shelter’s Facebook page.

