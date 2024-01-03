Tourist Park camping reservations open

Tourist Park.
Tourist Park.(WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette’s Parks and Recreation department is already preparing for camping season.

Tourist Park camping reservations for 2024 opened on Wednesday. Reservations are open until Oct. 12, 2024.

The City of Marquette’s Parks and Recreation department says Tourist Park usually fills up quickly. If you have a weekend in mind that you’d like to spend camping in Marquette, the department says you should book your reservation sooner rather than later.

The City of Marquette Parks and Recreation coordinator, Mitchell Moran, says the park has been especially busy in the past few years.

“I think since the pandemic everyone’s realized they like camping quite a bit more,” said Mitchell Moran, City of Marquette Parks and Recreation coordinator. “Our numbers have definitely shown that and our guests have been super happy with that. It’s a great experience, especially being so close to the city. Tourist Park can cater to a lot of different recreational needs.”

You can reserve your camping spot online here or by calling the Parks and Recreation office at (906) 228-0465.

