This 16-year-old is shaking up the world of professional darts

Luke Littler is taking the world of darts by storm.
Luke Littler is taking the world of darts by storm.(Getty Images)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Darts isn’t usually a sport that makes international headlines, but the performance of one British teenager is hard to ignore.

At just 16 years old, Luke Littler is taking the world of darts by storm.

He burst onto the scene as the PDC World Darts Championship kicked off in London in December and is continuing to dominate the competition.

Littler took out former champion Rob Cross with ease Tuesday night to secure his place in Wednesday night’s final at North London’s Alexandra Palace, as synonymous with darts as Wimbledon is with tennis.

Littler is the youngest ever player to feature in a semi-final.

Fans around the world are waiting with bated breath to see if he makes history in tonight’s final against world number three player Luke Humphries.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic fire
No one hurt in downtown Marquette portable sauna fire
The M inside the Marquette Senior High School
Update: MAPS Superintendent releases statement on possible embezzlement at MSHS
The jackpot was initially estimated to be $810 million, but Powerball says ticket sales pushed...
Lucky winner snags $842.4 million Powerball jackpot in 1st drawing of 2024
LSSU Banished Words Poster 2024
LSSU releases ‘banished words’ list in 2024
Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog race canceled due to lack of snow

Latest News

Scams targeting young adults
Expert advice for young adults to protect themselves from scams
Expert advice for young adults to protect themselves from scams
Colorado police detained an alleged burglar after they caught him trying to catch an Uber away...
Burglar busted while trying to use Uber as getaway vehicle, police say
This image from video shows the remains of a house scattered after an explosion in Northfield...
Michigan Tech student killed in Lower Michigan house explosion
An Iranian girl holds up a portrait of the late Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who...
Iran says at least 103 were killed in blasts at a ceremony honoring slain general