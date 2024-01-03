Rare Earth Goods has a new owner

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - From food to holistic health goods, Rare Earth Goods in Ishpeming has a little bit of everything.

After more than 10 years at its current location, the torch was passed from original Owner Pamela Perkins to new Owner Esther Ruggles on Tuesday at a ribbon cutting ceremony. Ruggles said she plans to continue to build the shop and bring massage care to Ishpeming.

“My role to help Ishpeming is to help them heal. I want to help Ishpeming heal from traumas with trigger point therapy, so that my main objective is to help people heal holistically without any addictive or prescription medications,” said Ruggles.

One of the major staples of Rare Earth Goods has been its cafe. Cafe Manager Dylan Larson said while it’s a new chapter for the business, Perkins helped make it what it is today.

“The highlight of working with Pam is the connection she had with the community, the loving customers and the local Partridge Creek where we get our produce from. All the connections for the coffee and the local cheese and local eggs, I feel like that was a lot of the good stuff,” said Larson.

After the ribbon cutting, Perkins celebrated all of her accomplishments with friends and family at a retirement party. While Perkins is retiring, she said she doesn’t plan to stop doing what she loves most.

“I want to do more artwork. Artwork is my passion. I just need it, it’s in my blood. So, I want to do more creating. I want to set up my woodshop in the back garage and insulate it and heat it,” said Perkins.

Perkins encourages people to always strive for excellence.

