Pink the Rink to return to Iron Mountain

By Blake Rierson
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Pink the Rink fundraiser hockey game will return to the Mountain View Ice Arena in Iron Mountain Thursday, January 4th.

There will be Chuck a Duck, raffle baskets and a silent auction of players game day jerseys to benefit the Dickinson County Cancer Unit Loan Closet. Spectators should wear pink with the pinkest person being awarded a prize.

Flivver Coop Varsity Head Coach Greg Wadge says the team is excited to play during the event.

“Great community event,” said Wadge. “We get a huge turnout. We are really looking forward to it. I know the guys are pumped and ready to go. It should be a good night.”

Puck drop is set for 6 p.m.

