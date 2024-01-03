MTU alum’s invention recognized as one of the best of 2023

NASA's Perseverance rover
NASA's Perseverance rover(CNN)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Michigan Tech alum is being recognized for her work on what TIME Magazine says is one of the best inventions of 2023.

Jessica Elwell worked on the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment, or MOXIE, to develop a solid oxide electrolyzer that was attached to the Mars Perseverance rover in 2020. The device essentially converts carbon dioxide into pure oxygen. That means astronauts can one day use the CO2 on Mars to breathe and fuel vehicles.

TIME Magazine named the invention one of the best of 2023.

Born in rural Wisconsin, Elwell says she hopes to inspire other kids from small towns to chase their passions.

“You don’t have to start with parents who are engineers, and you don’t have to start in a large community, but you do have to work to gain that network,” said Elwell. “You really do have to access different types of communities to be able to grow that way.”

You can read more about MOXIE on NASA’s website.

