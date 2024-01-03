Moderate snowfall possible east before lake effect dwindles Thursday
Snow to taper off west to east Thursday -- sunny breaks before next round this weekend.
NWS alerts in effect HERE.
Occasionally moderate lake effect snow for eastern spots on this slippery midweek in Upper Michigan -- before snow dwindles Thursday as high pressure returns to the U.P. Light to moderate snow chances return towards the weekend as a series of systems approach from the Canadian Prairies and Northern Plains.
Later next week, a strong Central Plains system threatens to bring moderate to heavy snow, gale-force wind gusts to the region starting Tuesday.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (light to moderate east), dwindling gradually overnight; breezy
>Lows: 0s-20 (coldest interior west)
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lingering light lake effect snow showers in the Copper Country and eastern counties before tapering off towards evening
>Highs: 20s
Friday: Partly cloudy early then turning mostly cloudy in the afternoon with snow moving in north; breezy
>Highs: 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow
>Highs: 30s
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered light snow, tapering towards evening
>Highs: 30
Monday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with snow moving in late
>Highs: 30
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow; breezy
>Highs: 30
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered moderate to heavy snow; windy
>Highs: 20s
