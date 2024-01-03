Moderate snowfall possible east before lake effect dwindles Thursday

Snow to taper off west to east Thursday -- sunny breaks before next round this weekend.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Occasionally moderate lake effect snow for eastern spots on this slippery midweek in Upper Michigan -- before snow dwindles Thursday as high pressure returns to the U.P. Light to moderate snow chances return towards the weekend as a series of systems approach from the Canadian Prairies and Northern Plains.

Later next week, a strong Central Plains system threatens to bring moderate to heavy snow, gale-force wind gusts to the region starting Tuesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (light to moderate east), dwindling gradually overnight; breezy

>Lows: 0s-20 (coldest interior west)

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lingering light lake effect snow showers in the Copper Country and eastern counties before tapering off towards evening

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Partly cloudy early then turning mostly cloudy in the afternoon with snow moving in north; breezy

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered light snow, tapering towards evening

>Highs: 30

Monday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with snow moving in late

>Highs: 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow; breezy

>Highs: 30

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered moderate to heavy snow; windy

>Highs: 20s

