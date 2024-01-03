Marquette organizations help individuals stick with New Year’s resolutions

United Way of Marquette County's executive director said the organization makes it easy to...
United Way of Marquette County's executive director said the organization makes it easy to find opportunities(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fitness and nutrition are at the top of the mind for many come the new year.

However, BeWell’s Owner Kate Lewandowski said when it comes to health, mental health should also be a focus in the new year.

“Our physical body just follows the directions from the nervous system,” Lewandowski said. “So, if the nervous system is healthy and solid and balanced, the rest of the physical body is going to follow that.”

When it comes to improving mental health, Lewandowski explained people can get in their own way. She said attending breathing and meditation classes can help.

“For most of us, we do better when we have someone else helping us be accountable,” Lewandowski said. “Also, it’s easier to get distracted in our own home.”

For those looking to donate their time this year, United Way of Marquette County is looking for volunteers. Executive Director Andrew Rickauer said the organization makes it easy to find opportunities.

“Right now, it’s got over 100 volunteer opportunities on the site,” Rickauer said. “There’s 85 agencies on the site and probably 60% to 70% do have volunteer needs on there.”

Rickauer explained he tends to see an increase in volunteers in January. He said donating time can make people feel good while helping others.

“It’s great for the organizations, for the people that they serve and for the volunteer,” Rickauer said. “By giving a little bit of yourself, you get a lot more in return, so it’s a win-win for everybody involved.”

Click here to learn more about BeWell and click here to learn more about United Way of Marquette County.

