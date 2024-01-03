Marquette Mountain to re-open for season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday’s snowfall has snow sport enthusiasts itching to hit the slopes.

Lucky for them, Marquette Mountain is set to re-open for the season this weekend. To celebrate, it’s throwing a Banish El Nino party this Friday at 4 p.m. in its Tbar. There will be food, drinks, family-friendly activities and even a mobile sauna.

Marquette Mountain says it’s excited to open now that the weather is finally starting to cooperate.

“We want to be open, but we also want to make as much snow as possible while we’ve got the temps to do it,” Kaet Johnson, Marquette Mountain general manager, said. “We’re super happy that we got a little help from Mother Nature in the form of real snow and that we’ve been getting some pretty good temps, so that’s good.”

Marquette Mountain plans to open this Saturday at 10 a.m. For next week’s hours, check Marquette Mountain’s Facebook page.

