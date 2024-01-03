Marquette Gymnastics places third overall in USAG competition

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette gymnastics gym is celebrating its athletes for participating in their first USA Gymnastics-sanctioned competition.

Five staff members at Marquette Gymnastics and Cheer recently finished their USA Gymnastics certification, allowing the gym’s athletes to compete in USAG competitions.

Marquette Gymnastics and Cheer brought home 45 medals and a third-place overall title from the Gymnastics on the Grand competition downstate in December.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by the Marquette Township gym to chat with Coach Maya Reyst about the recent competition and what’s to come for the facility and its athletes.

Marquette Gymnastics and Cheer offers a recreational and competitive gymnastics program.

You can learn more about its offerings and sign up at studiodancearts.com.

