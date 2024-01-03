Marquette Food Co-Op offers healthy cooking classes

As many people make New Year's resolutions to eat healthier, the Co-Op will be focusing the...
As many people make New Year’s resolutions to eat healthier, the Co-Op will be focusing the January lessons on healthy meals(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Food Co-Op recently put out its January through May cooking class schedule.

As many people make New Year’s resolutions to eat healthier, the Co-Op will be focusing the January lessons on healthy meals. Teachers say these classes are a great way to start the year off right.

Amanda Latvala, Marquette Food Co-Op education coordinator and registered dietician, said the teachers created custom dishes that focus on whole grains for the class next week.

Latvala said these programs are for people of all experience levels.

“We really enjoy newbies to the kitchen and January is certainly a month where people are looking more towards cooking more at home and eating more whole foods, so we can help you build all those skills in a class and make sure you have the foundation you need to be successful in your own kitchen,” said Latvala.

For those interested in taking a public cooking class, visit the Marquette Food Co-Op events page.

The Marquette Food Co-Op offers also private classes. For those interested in scheduling one, click here.

