Marquette County school districts set goals for new semester

GWINN & NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. students started returning to school on Wednesday after winter break.

School is back in session for school districts like the Gwinn Area Community Schools and administrators are already coming up with ideas to improve education. Gwinn’s Superintendent Sara Croney said the district will focus on aspects like attendance and safety for students. Croney said the district is also looking at improving the curriculum quality in the middle school.

“ELA for grades 6 through 8 is a high priority. We’ve already seen presentations from two different companies. We have a third company that is coming in January and then we need to narrow it down and say ‘OK, which is going to be the best one?’” Croney said.

Croney said the next steps are to find out which program fits best and then begin to apply it in the coming years. Croney said the district will be pushing and encouraging students who participate in extracurricular activities.

“Not just for our sports, but for the musical coming up, the extra clubs that students can become involved in, all of that gives a sense of belonging for students,” Croney said.

The Negaunee Public School district also returned Wednesday, and its Superintendent Dan Skewis said students and faculty are excited to be back to a consistent routine.

“As far as goals go, we always want to continue to improve. So, even though we feel things are going really well right now in the district, we don’t want to be complacent. We want to make sure that we’re continuing on to push forward and to reach that next piece of success,” Skewis said.

Both Skewis and Croney say they are excited to see what the rest of the school year has to offer as 2024 begins.

