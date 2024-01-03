Light to moderate snow for some

A front passing across the U.P. is bringing light snow this morning. Light to moderate lake-effect snow continues across northern areas. Plan on slick roads. About 1-3″ of snow is expected in the north with local up to 6″ of snow. Temperatures gradually decrease during the day. Then, another disturbance brings light snow at times this weekend. A more developed system could bring more impactful to the region next Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Today: Light snow and lake effect

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and isolated snow

>Highs: Mid 20s inland, upper 20s along shorelines

Friday: Partly cloudy with nighttime snow

>Highs: Low 30s

Saturday: Light snow and cloudy

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Sunday: Chance of light snow

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and few morning flurries

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Tuesday: Evening snow

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

