Light to moderate snow for some
A front passing across the U.P. is bringing light snow this morning. Light to moderate lake-effect snow continues across northern areas. Plan on slick roads. About 1-3″ of snow is expected in the north with local up to 6″ of snow. Temperatures gradually decrease during the day. Then, another disturbance brings light snow at times this weekend. A more developed system could bring more impactful to the region next Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Today: Light snow and lake effect
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Thursday: Partly cloudy and isolated snow
>Highs: Mid 20s inland, upper 20s along shorelines
Friday: Partly cloudy with nighttime snow
>Highs: Low 30s
Saturday: Light snow and cloudy
>Highs: Low to mid-30s
Sunday: Chance of light snow
>Highs: Low to mid-30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy and few morning flurries
>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s
Tuesday: Evening snow
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s
