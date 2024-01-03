Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library hosts teen, young adult book fair

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the community could swing by the Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library and grab a book or two on Tuesday.

The library held a young adult and kids book fair where anyone could grab two free books. The fair had books ranging from romance to action thrillers.

A librarian at the Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library says they hope to get books to at least 70 people.

“Getting books into the hands of teens, resources can be more limited. They may not have as easy of access to books as adults do. So, it’s a really great way to make sure everyone has access to books in the community,” said Johnson.

The Ishpeming Carnegie Library plans to have another book fair in the spring.

Copyright 2024 WLUC. All rights reserved.