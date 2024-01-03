Iron Mountain Police Department, Kingsford Public Safety use state grants to help recruits

By Blake Rierson
Published: Jan. 2, 2024
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Police Department and Kingsford Public Safety will both send recruits to the Oakland Police Academy by January 22nd.

The recruits are sponsored through the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards Public Safety Academy Assistance Program.

Iron Mountain Director of Police and Fire Services Ed Mattson says the program aims to help agencies address shortages.

“The state of Michigan has allocated monies through a grant process for each candidate, because they recognize that there aren’t qualified people out there or those that are interested,” said Mattson. “Many are leaving the field so your pool of candidates are a lot less.”

According to NMU’s Regional Police Academy’s website, tuition costs almost $5,000, not including housing and food, any of the health examinations, or even boots or a uniform.

Kingsford Public Safety Director Brandon Rutter says the MCOLES program is a great help.

“It’s a great program,” said Rutter. “I’m glad the state came out with it. We sent three to Northern this last summer. It was approximately 61,500 and we were fully reimbursed for the sole amount. It didn’t cost the city anything.”

Mattson says the Iron Mountain community can help spread the word about police openings.

“If you know somebody who’s talked about it that you think is qualified or wants to get into law enforcement, there are lots of agencies,” said Mattson. “Not only the Iron Mountain Police Department but other local agencies. Get into the departments and get an application if you’re truly interested.”

The IMPD is accepting applications for another position until the end of January.

