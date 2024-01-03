Gov. Whitmer lowers flags to honor U.S. marine who died in training accident

(WITN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered all U.S and Michigan flags on State Capitol grounds and all public buildings to be lowered to half-staff in honor of a marine from Michigan who died in a training accident.

U.S. Marine Sgt. Matthew K. Bylski from Royal Oak died at the age of 23 during a training accident at Camp Pendleton. The flag lowering will coincide with the date of Bylski’s funeral.

“Matthew represented the best of Michigan as he served our nation in uniform,” said Governor Whitmer. “A proud husband, son, and brother, he leaves behind a legacy that we should all strive to live up to. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and fellow soldiers.”

Matthew K. Bylski went to Hazel Park High School where he played football and baseball.

Governor Whitmer said all flags should be returned to full staff on Friday, Jan. 5.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic fire
No one hurt in downtown Marquette portable sauna fire
The M inside the Marquette Senior High School
Update: MAPS Superintendent releases statement on possible embezzlement at MSHS
The jackpot was initially estimated to be $810 million, but Powerball says ticket sales pushed...
Lucky winner snags $842.4 million Powerball jackpot in 1st drawing of 2024
LSSU Banished Words Poster 2024
LSSU releases ‘banished words’ list in 2024
Downtown Marquette Ball Drop.
Marquette City Police Department says NYE celebrations went “smoothly”

Latest News

Perform 4 Life Personal Trainer, Bron Harmon, joins Pavlina Osta to discuss how you can stick...
2024 health goals: How to succeed in nutrition and fitness in the new year
Feeding America kicks off 2024 with distribution in Alger County
Delta County board of commissioners re-elected chair David Moyle and vice chair Robert Barron...
Delta County Board re-elects chair and vice-chair
The fair had books ranging from romance to action thrillers.
Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library hosts teen, young adult book fair