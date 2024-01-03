FEMA denies appeal for flood relief funding in UP

File Photo: Crews assessing damage caused by spring flooding
File Photo: Crews assessing damage caused by spring flooding(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has denied an appeal for assistance following the 2023 spring flooding in the Upper Peninsula.

Last week, FEMA sent a letter to Governor Whitmer explaining that the appeal she filed on Oct. 18 for a major disaster declaration was denied.

In the appeal, Whitmer focused on public assistance for Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Marquette and Ontonagon counties, along with statewide hazard mitigation.

FEMA said: “We reaffirm our original findings that the impact from this event is not of the severity and magnitude as to be beyond the capabilities of the state and affected local governments.”

In response to the news, state Rep. Jenn Hill, D-Marquette, released the following statement:

“I’m deeply disappointed with FEMA’s decision to deny the appeal for assistance in the aftermath of the devastating flooding that hit the U.P. last spring. FEMA’s denial stands despite the evident challenges faced by our communities and residents, who are still struggling to recover from the aftermath, and are now dealing with the lack of snow for our unique winter events and tourism. I know Yoopers will persist, and I won’t give up on fighting for us.”

The Houghton County Road Commission and other western U.P. road commissions also filed claims to FEMA.

According to Houghton County Road Commission Engineer Kevin Harju, they received the same denial letter from FEMA on Dec. 26.

Harju adds that the Houghton County Road Commission was able to secure funding for some damage through the Federal Aid system with the Federal Highway Association (FHWA). That funding is estimated at approximately $5.5 million but it does require a 20% match by the Road Commission.

Harju explains that the road commission will be working closely with legislators to try and fund this requirement.

