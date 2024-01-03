Feeding America kicks off 2024 with distribution in Alger County

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan is scheduled to host its first distribution event in the Upper Peninsula of the new year in Alger County on Wednesday.

The pantry is located at Eden Lutheran Church at 1150 M-28 in Munising. Distribution is set to begin at noon Eastern time. For those who are physically unable to attend, and send a person in their place, they will need to be prepared to provide the name, address, and household size of who they are picking up goods for.

The pantry is a drive-thru event. Attendees are asked to stay in their vehicles when picking up items.

