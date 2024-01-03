Feeding America kicks off 2024 with distribution in Alger County

(Feeding America)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan is scheduled to host its first distribution event in the Upper Peninsula of the new year in Alger County on Wednesday.

The pantry is located at Eden Lutheran Church at 1150 M-28 in Munising. Distribution is set to begin at noon Eastern time. For those who are physically unable to attend, and send a person in their place, they will need to be prepared to provide the name, address, and household size of who they are picking up goods for.

The pantry is a drive-thru event. Attendees are asked to stay in their vehicles when picking up items.

Copyright 2024 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic fire
No one hurt in downtown Marquette portable sauna fire
The M inside the Marquette Senior High School
Update: MAPS Superintendent releases statement on possible embezzlement at MSHS
The jackpot was initially estimated to be $810 million, but Powerball says ticket sales pushed...
Lucky winner snags $842.4 million Powerball jackpot in 1st drawing of 2024
LSSU Banished Words Poster 2024
LSSU releases ‘banished words’ list in 2024
snow
A chill followed by clipper snow

Latest News

Delta County board of commissioners re-elected chair David Moyle and vice chair Robert Barron...
Delta County Board re-elects chair and vice-chair
The fair had books ranging from romance to action thrillers.
Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library hosts teen, young adult book fair
There are 10 books on the UPPAA’s 5th annual “U.P. Notable Books List.”
UP Publishers and Authors Association announces 2024 ‘Notable Book List’
The annual Pink the Rink fundraiser hockey game will return to the Mountain View Ice Arena in...
Pink the Rink to return to Iron Mountain