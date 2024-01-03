Dry January encourages sober start to the year

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - With the new year, many are looking to change their habits.

One of the ways some are trying to do so is by participating in Dry January. Dry January is a challenge where for the month of January people choose not to consume any alcohol.

Great Lakes Recovery Centers Practitioner Alexandra Ellis says this month is important in raising awareness for sobriety.

“Alcohol is the only drug you have to explain why you don’t use. That’s how much it is in our culture, and I think being able to have this whole month dedicated to being sober and I think that’s an amazing thing,” Ellis said.

Ellis says being alcohol-free can help change your mindset.

“Instead of looking at it as ‘I’m avoiding alcohol, I’m building a healthier relationship with alcohol’ or maybe a healthier lifestyle, and statistics show that 40% of our daily behaviors are related to habits,” Ellis said.

An addiction medicine physician with Aspirus Houghton Clinic Dr. Kirk Klemme says for those who choose to drink, there is a healthy limit.

“For a woman, no more than three drinks in any one day and no more than seven drinks in a week. So, you have to fulfill both criteria for two. For it to be considered safe drinking for a man, it’s no more than four drinks in any one day and no more than 14 drinks in a week,” Klemme said.

Klemme says women are more prone to long-term health risks which is why the safe drinking levels are lower.

“Women are much more prone to sorosis, which is the failure of the liver, and could end up requiring a liver transplant down the road if it is serious enough,” Klemme said.

Klemme says if you or a loved one is participating in Dry January, try to make your home environment free of any additional stressors. Klemme also says not cope with other substances and for those going to a party or social gathering, make a non-alcoholic alternative like a mocktail.

