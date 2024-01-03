DICSA offers diaper bank deliveries

The diaper bank has served 35 families since opening last month.
By Blake Rierson
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson Iron Community Service Agency started offering direct delivery of diapers from their diaper bank.

Residents can contact the Denim Heart Thrift Store and Food Pantry to receive deliveries every Wednesday. Pickups are also available from one to two thirty in the afternoon.

Diaper Bank Director Christina Ureta says the bank hopes to lessen the stress on young and first-time parents.

“We have a lot of parents and guardians that have to worry about a lot of things, and we wanted to make sure diapers were not one of them,” said Ureta. “So, we’ve seen a lot of traffic come through in the last four weeks of doing this program.”

