Delta County Board re-elects chair and vice-chair

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County Commissioners David Moyle and Robert Barron will stay board chair and vice chair for 2024.

The motions passed 3 to 2 at Tuesday’s board meeting. Commissioners John Malnar and Steven Viau voted no.

In other business, Viau said the investigation into the Delta County Airport is a waste of time and money. Moyle, however, said the board needs to know how the airport became non-compliant with FAA regulations.

Moyle said he had plans for how he sees the board operating in the new year.

“I’m committed to a smooth running 2024,” Moyle said. “I want to bring the county with me and I believe we got a lot done in 2023.”

The board also voted to create an opioid task force committee. The committee will include representatives from different agencies including members of the public. Commissioners Viau and Barron were selected as the representatives for the board.

The purpose of the opioid committee will be to determine how to use the county’s share of the roughly $1.5 billion opioid settlements to the state of Michigan last year.

